Clear, calm, and cold tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We’re looking at clear skies tonight and diminishing winds. It will be a cold night as temperatures drop near freezing for most of the area. It will take a while to warm up Sunday but we’ll have sunny skies all day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. As a high pressure moves out late in the day, clouds will build in towards evening as the rain system approaches.

A low pressure system in the Gulf will move up along the Appalachians late Sunday. Widespread rain will move into the region after midnight with the heaviest rain through mid Monday. It will still be mild with high temperatures in the upper 50’s and gusty winds up to 25 mph. Precipitation amounts of 1-2 inches expected.

This low pressure could also produce some snow showers Monday evening and Tuesday in Garrett county and western Grant/Peddleton with 1-2 inches of snow. As the system moves out of the area, we could see some wrap around moisture and a chance of scattered showers on Tuesday.

Much cooler air moves on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 40’s. A high pressure will keep us dry through the end of the week and high temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Winds become calm overnight. Lows near 32 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies with some late clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Rain will develop after midnight.

Monday: Rain, heavy at times. Breezy conditions with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Total rainfall from 1-2 inches.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers in the morning with mostly cloudy conditions. Gusty winds up to 25 mph. Much cooler with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Rain, which may be heavy at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro