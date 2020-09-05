Clear and Cool this evening

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We have a great holiday weekend as a high pressure begins to build over the area. Another cool evening with lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s due to mostly clear skies and light winds. Your Sunday outlook will continue with less humidity, mostly sunny skies, and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 80’s. As the high pressure moves away on Monday, winds shift direction bringing us some moisture. We will continue to stay dry and pleasant but could see a few more clouds. Clearing up well Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and continued dry weather. Temperatures slightly increase each day to the upper 80’s by Tuesday for your daily high.

By midweek our chances for showers and thunderstorms begin to increase. Humidity returns and our temperatures will be slightly lower into the low 80’s. A chance of showers or thunderstorms each day from Wednesday through Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions. Lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Light southwest winds 3-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Sunday: Clear with lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Labor Day: Few more clouds but plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Light breeze from the south at 7-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with humidity building back in. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with partly cloudy conditions and a chance of a shower. Highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, and a chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Partly Sunny and cooler with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro