Chilly with showers again into Sunday

Feels more like March weather, not May

Cloudy and chilly on Saturday with more showers on the way into Sunday. We will have another day of high temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. The cool weather won’t last too much longer. Here’s your Memorial Day forecast.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Rain. NE winds 7-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Lows will be in the low 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid, with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Saturday: Party sunny. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro