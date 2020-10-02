Chilly weather makes a return over the weekend

Friday: Showers ending early, then clouds clear through the AM as well, with mostly sunny skies by the PM. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 66 (62-69)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies, areas of frost possible to the west. Winds: Light NW, Low: 41 (35-45)

Saturday: Sunny skies. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, High: 65 (59-69), Low: 41 (35-45)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible to the west late. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the AM, then clearing skies in the PM. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

If you are located anywhere in the heart of the viewing area, you could clearly see the divide from NW to SE, with lots of clear sky off to the northwest while a thick deck of clouds built in to the southeast. Eventually, showers started to fall generally east of I-81 into the overnight, and now those light showers continue, even drifting a little more west. This soggy weather is going to end by sunrise (7-8 AM), with clouds clearing out through the morning as well. Canadian high pressure then begins to set up for the weekend, giving us lots of sunshine and cool high temperatures in the 60’s the rest of today. Winds will get a bit breezy, but not as bad as Wednesday. Under clear skies and with calm winds tonight, lows drop into the 30’s and 40’s, and areas of frost are possible west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

As mentioned above, Saturday will be under the influence of high pressure and northwest winds, so lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures prevail. Heading into Sunday, we’ll start to see a slight increase in clouds as a shortwave pushes across the Great Lakes and toward us. This shortwave and its cold front will be enough to lead to some shower development, especially as a coastal low develops along with it well to our east. Any rainfall will mainly be confined to Sunday night, but a few spotty showers could fall in the mountains to the west late Sunday, and then we could have isolated showers lingering into the morning Monday as well. Both high and low temperatures remain slightly below normal in the 60’s and 40’s.

The rest of next week looks pretty decent, as no major storm systems are expected to roll through, just another shortwave on Wednesday. That being said, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Then on Wednesday isolated showers will be possible, but the setup favors a lot more rainfall to stay off to our north for now. If this shifts at all, we could see either more or less rain Wednesday, so we’ll keep an eye on that. Drier conditions and cooler temperatures return for next Thursday to wrap up this forecast for now.

Have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson