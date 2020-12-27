Chilly tonight with gradual clearing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Mostly cloudy early and then a gradual clearing after midnight. Chilly tonight as we drop into the teens and low 20’s through the region with calm winds. A high pressure moving through overnight will give us sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures to close out your weekend. Some warmer air and cloudy skies for Monday as we climb back up to 50 degrees. It will be short lived as a dry cold front swings through in the afternoon. We’ll clear out with sunshine again for Tuesday, but this time much colder with breezy conditions. This next high pressure will stay in place for the middle portion of the week until our next system arrives on New Years Eve. As temperatures warm up into the upper 50’s on Thursday, we’re looking at an all rain event. Chance of showers on Thursday with the heaviest rain overnight through Friday morning. We’ll get you more details on timing as we move closer.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing. Calm winds. Lows will be in the upper teens to low 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder, and breezy. Highs will be mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy and milder with showers developing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain early and then a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro