Chilly start to your Sunday

A bit chillier than previously expected here in Hagerstown. Some locations dipped well into the 30’s triggering a Frost Advisory for the valleys and mountains. The alert will expire by 10 a.m. this morning, but I would expect another chilly night to come. You may want to cover temperature-sensitive plants. There is a slight chance of a light frost overnight once again, but after that, lows will gradually rise over the next coming days returning the threat of frosting to null.

Sunny skies are in store all this week! We may have a few clouds come late week, but for the most part, it looks like a picture-perfect start to the fall season Tuesday. Temperatures will start below average this week but will gradually rise back to the average as we head into the middle of the week. While we may increase above average to end the week, but by the time it is all said and done, this week overall looks to be a great start to fall, y’all.

As we head later into the last of September, climate models show that temperatures will rise above the average and favor more rainfall. We see that chance for rain increase as we head into next weekend. Temperatures may continue to approach that 80-degree mark at the end of the forecast period, but it looks as if we may start October a bit warmer than average with an extra bit of rain. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Expect mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Light winds may turn calm.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Betting on mostly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures to begin autumn. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Temperatures warming up with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with plentiful sunshine.

Thursday: Plan on plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Watch for a slight increase in cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen