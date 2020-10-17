Chilly, but plenty of sun this weekend

Plenty of sunshine and temperatures below the average over this weekend. While we saw clouds on Friday, we are nice and clear Saturday morning. Another cold night is possible overnight with another possible frost. This will mainly be areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains with temperatures in the 30’s. The metro’s lows overnight Saturday should remain in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a lesser chance of frosty weather.

Winds should pick up as we head into Sunday. A front will stall, causing a few showers early this week; however, the amount and chance for this rain will be very minimal less than a quarter of an inch this week in total. The drier weather will only add a greater chance for the drought to fall south of the Mason-Dixon. Our next chance of any significant rains will not arrive until late next week into next weekend.

There will exist the slightest chance of a few sprinkles during the middle of the week, but most of us will stay mostly dry rather than not. Temperatures will rise back to the average Monday, with temperatures rising 5-10 degrees above average mid to late week before next weekend’s cold front.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a light breeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a possible shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: A mix of clouds with an off chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a sprinkle as a front draws near. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen