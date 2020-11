Chilly and breezy Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! THE MAJOR COLD FRONT THAT PASSED THROUGH THE AREA LATE SUNDAY HAS KEPT WINDS HIGH THIS AFTERNOON, BUT WILL FURTHER SLACKEN AFTER SUNSET. WITH SLIGHTLY LIGHTER WINDS, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP UNDER CLEAR SKIES, STAYING IN THE 30S. THE BEST OVERLAP OF LIGHT WINDS AND WHERE THE GROWING SEASON REMAINS IN EFFECT WILL BE THE VIRGINIA FOOTHILLS/PIEDMONT REGION, SO A FREEZE WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, FROM MIDNIGHT TO 9 A.M. TUESDAY. CONTINUED DRY WEATHER AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF HIGH PRESSURE, WILL STAY WITH US THE ENTIRE WEEK. LATER IN THE WEEK; HOWEVER OUR WINDS BECOME SOUTHWESTERLY, THUS, WARMING THE AREA TO LEVELS SOME 5-10 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL. DAYTIME HIGHS WILL RANGE IN THE MID-60S TO LOW 70S WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S. ENJOY THE NICE QUIET WEATHER, AS WE’LL SEE MORE CLOUDS AND PRECIPITATION LATER NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 32-45 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILDER. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY- MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

