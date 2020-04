Chance of Showers on Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WE’VE SEEN AN INCREASE OF CLOUDS AS THE DAY PROGRESSES, BUT WE’LL SEE A CHANCE OF A PASSING SHOWER EARLY THIS EVENING. ANOTHER WEAK STORM WILL BE MAKING ITS WAY INTO THE DEEP SOUTH AND DEPENDING ON HOW FAR NORTH IT TRACKS WILL DICTATE RAIN AMOUNTS ON MONDAY. IT LOOKS LIKE MOST OF THE RAIN SHOWERS WILL STAY TO THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF OUR FORECAST AREA WHILE THE NORTH WILL HAVE CLOUDY CONDITIONS. EXPECT THIS SYSTEM TO MOVE THROUGH QUICKLY ON MONDAY AND PARTIAL CLEARING BY EVENING. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN BELOW OUR NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.

THE NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN IS EXPECTED WITH A COLD FRONT MOVING THROUGH MIDDAY TUESDAY. IT WILL BRING SCATTERED SHOWERS, BREEZY CONDITIONS, WITH SOME GUSTS THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES THAT EVENING WILL DROP INTO THE LOW TO MID 30’S. AN AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL DOMINATE WEDNESDAY WITH DRY CONDITIONS, SUNNY SKIES, AND COOLER TEMPERATURES. ANOTHER SYSTEM WILL BRING RAIN INTO THE AREA ON THURSDAY AND LINGER INTO FRIDAY.

TONIGHT: OVERCAST. LOWS IN THE MID 40’S.

MONDAY: SHOWERS TO OUR SOUTH THEN PARTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SOME LIGHT SHOWERS. WINDS PICK UP IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS NEAR 60.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50’S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN CLEARING BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH NEAR 60.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH IN THE LOW 60’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!