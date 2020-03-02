Chance of rain comes Monday afternoon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- SOME SPOTS COULD DIP TO AROUND FREEZING OVERNIGHT, BUT IT WILL BE MILDER OVERALL THANKS TO A LIGHT SOUTHWEST WIND. EXPECT LOWS TO BE IN THE 30S. AS WE START A NEW WORK WEEK, THE WEATHER STILL LOOKS TO BE UNSETTLED, BUT RAIN AMOUNTS ARE TRENDING LOWER THAN THEY WERE JUST A DAY AGO. MONDAY, A COLD FRONT WILL SLOWLY WORK TOWARD THE AREA AND BECAUSE OF THE SLOW PROGRESS AND A MOSTLY CLOUDY SKY; WE WILL END UP BEING QUITE MILD FOR THE BEGINNING OF MARCH. FORECASTED HIGH TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S! SPRINKLES, DRIZZLE, AND LIGHT SHOWER ACTIVITY LOOK TO CROSS THE MOUNTAINS AND IMPACT AREAS WEST OF I-81 MONDAY NIGHT AS TEMPERATURES STAY IN THE 40S. TUESDAY, A STORM WILL DEVELOP ALONG THE STALLED COLD FRONT TO OUR NORTHWEST, BRINGING ABOUT RAIN CHANCES IN THE MORNING AND PEAKING IN THE AFTERNOON. THE PATH OF THE STORM SYSTEM WOULD PLACE THE HIGHEST RAIN CHANCES IN THE MOUNTAINS, WITH LESSER AMOUNT (AROUND A QUARTER OF AN INCH OR LESS) THE FURTHER EAST YOU DRIVE. THE FRONT WILL PUSH SOUTH OF THE AREA LATER TUESDAY NIGHT, ENDING THE RAIN CHANCES. MILD WEATHER WILL PERSIST THROUGH THIS TIME, WITH DAYTIME TEMPS AROUND 60 AND LOWS IN THE 40S. WITH THE COLD FRONT JUST SOUTH OF THE AREA ON WEDNESDAY, THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF A FEW LINGERING SHOWERS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA, BUT THEY ARE FORECAST TO MOVE AWAY THROUGHOUT THE DAY AS THE FRONT SAGS EVEN FURTHER SOUTH. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN BRIEFLY BUILD IN BEHIND THE FRONT LATE WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

LATE IN THE WEEK, A COMPLEX WEATHER PATTERN BEGINS. ANOTHER STORM WILL DEVELOP IN THE DEEP SOUTH ON THURSDAY, ALONG THE SAGGING COLD FRONT AND HEAD TOWARD OUR AREA LATE INTO THE DAY. A SEPARATE STORM AND ITS COLD FRONT WILL DROP IN FROM THE NORTH AND EVENTUALLY PHASE OFFSHORE AND INTENSIFY. THE QUESTION BECOMES…”HOW CLOSE TO OUR REGION WILL THESE TWO SYSTEM MERGER AND INTENSIFY?” THE CLOSER THE STORM INTENSIFIES NEAR OUR SHORELINE, THE GREATER CHANCE OF SOME SORT OF PRECIPITATION FOR OUR AREA THURSDAY INTO THURSDAY NIGHT. REGARDLESS OF THE TYPE OF PRECIPITATION, THE END OF THE WEEK WILL BECOME BREEZY AND TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BACK CLOSER TO NORMAL LEVELS FOR THE BEGINNING OF MARCH. NORMAL HIGHS RANGE FROM THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 40S CLOSER TO THE MOUNTAINS, TO THE LOWER 50S NEARER THE BELTWAY AND EASTERN SHORE. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN BUILD INTO OUR AREA SOMETIME FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND.