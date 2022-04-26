Good Tuesday! Once the cold front moves off our coast, the winds will pick up ushering in much cooler air overnight. Lows will be noticeably cooler than last night with temperatures ranging from the lower 30s to the lower to middle 40s. Wednesday will be blustery, but it will also be mainly sunny and at night it will be quite chilly, especially in the Shenandoah Valley and Cumberland Valley in Western Virginia and Western Maryland. As a matter of fact, the National Weather Service has issued A Freeze Watch in effect Wednesday night into Thursday morning as frost and freeze concerns will likely arise west of I-95 during the overnight to early morning hours. On Thursday and Friday, the winds will relax and gradual warming will take place as high pressure stays nearby. This will result in dry conditions and near to slightly below normal temperatures are likely to end the workweek. Heading into the weekend the thermometer will start to rise to above normal reading, but we will also bring back more clouds and possibly a few showers late into the weekend and into next week.

A Freeze Watch is in effect Wednesday night into Thursday morning for all areas along the I-81 corridor. Hard to imagine, considering we are late in the month of April, but take precautions regarding any outdoor pipes and tender plants that you might have outdoors.

Tonight: Showers move out and clearing skies will be seen after midnight. Lows range between 33-43 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and colder. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday-Friday: Sunny. Highs range between the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Monday- Tuesday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner