Calm conditions will allow time to dig out from the snow

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to start, giving way to a bit more sunshine through the day with a few mountain snow showers possible. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph, High: 35 (31-38)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Light N, Low: 24 (19-28)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 37 (33-40), Low: 22 (17-25)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

1st Day of Winter: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray rain/snow shower possible. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

As is usually the case with complex winter storms along the coastline, we saw a bit of everything yesterday. Far northwestern locations mostly say all snowfall through the whole event, with the highest totals. From I-81 eastward things were a little more interesting, as a warm layer just above the surface allowed sleet to mix in for at least a couple hours, if not longer as you headed toward the coast. This significantly cut down on snowfall totals for many, but in the end it’s still been a wintry mess. The storm is already pulling off of the Mid-Atlantic coast, and snow/sleet/mixed precipitation has all but ended across the region as of 2 AM. Outside of some elevation induced snow showers, the rest of the day we’ll get some clearing and keep chilly temperatures around.

Cold northwest flow brings clouds back around tonight, but Friday will feature a little more sunshine than today thanks to high pressure sliding in overhead. This same feature starts to gradually warm us back up, with readings reaching slightly above average in the lower 40’s through the weekend. This will be enough to likely create a slow melt on the fresh snowpack, but nothing more than that so don’t be too concerned about a rapid melt. Over the weekend and into early next week, we’ll see weak little disturbances pass all around us. These systems won’t amount to much at all, but we’ll have increased cloud cover Saturday through the 1st day of winter on Monday. Chances for precipitation in the form of rain/snow showers isn’t zero, with spotty mixed precipitation showers possible mainly on Saturday and Monday.

Heading into next week, our overall quiet pattern holds into the few days before Christmas. Another round of high pressure gives us a little more sunshine Tuesday, with clouds yet again next Wednesday. Temperatures continue to hold slightly above average in the 40’s as well. There are indications that we may run into some unsettled conditions on Christmas Eve, but right now it’s still a little too far out to know for certain and we’ll continue to watch for this potential in the coming days.

Have a great Thursday, and hopefully you can get dug out some from this snow!

Meteorologist Damon Matson