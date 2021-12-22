Calm and Cooler on Thursday

Tonight: Mostly clear with winds diminishing with lingering gusts. West winds 6-10 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 20’s.

Thursday: Sunny early with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers late. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.