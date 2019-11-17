Building clouds on Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds will be in for the morning, but clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon as a coastal low-pressure system moves up along the shore.

While any rain from this system will be light for areas south and east, but most of us will remain dry inland. Most of the precipitation will be out at sea.

Clouds will break on Tuesday with highs rising into the 50’s! Sunnier skies are in for Wednesday as temperatures return to the average high temperature for this time of year.

Near seasonable weather will flow with us for the rest of the week, but a cold front to pass on Friday will cause temperatures to drop from the 50’s into the 30’s as we head into next Saturday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds in the morning before turning to cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Bet on mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 30’s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Plan for mostly cloudy skies with drizzle late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Clouds will gradually clear to broken skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Broken clouds with a sprinkle coming late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. There will be a transition from rain to snow for the higher mountains to the west as temperatures drop as cold air ushers in behind the front. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with temperatures dropping.

Saturday: Broken clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen