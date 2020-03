Breezy and mild end to the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! THIS EVENING CLOUDS WILL CONTINUE TO LOWER AND THICKEN, AS A WARM FRONT MOVES NORTH OF OUR AREA, SHIFTING OUR WINDS OUT OF THE SOUTH AND MAKING FOR A MILDER NIGHT THAN LAST NIGHT. SHOWERS WILL START TO AFFECT OUR AREA BY MID-EVENING, WITH THE BULK OF THE RAIN ARRIVING AFTER MIDNIGHT AND LASTING THROUGH DAYBREAK. AS THE COLD FRONT PUSHES EAST AND OUT TO SEA FRIDAY MORNING, ALL PRECIPITATION WILL TAPER OFF, BRINGING ABOUT A QUARTER TO HALF AN INCH OF TOTAL RAINFALL TO THE REGION. I’M NOT EXPECTING SEVERE WEATHER WITH THE FRONT, BUT SOME STRONG WINDS ARE A POSSIBILITY AT TIMES THROUGHOUT THE MORNING/EARLY AFTERNOON. BEHIND THE FRONT, THE AIR WILL MODIFY, SO NO MAJOR COLD SPELL IS ANTICIPATED, INSTEAD TEMPERATURES WILL ONCE AGAIN APPROACH IF NOT EXCEED 70 DEGREES.

DRY CONDITIONS START OFF OUR WEEKEND, BUT BY SATURDAY NIGHT A WEAK STORM SYSTEM TO OUR SOUTH WILL SPREAD A FEW RAIN SHOWERS INTO SOUTH-CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, WESTERN MARYLAND, THE WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. BY LATE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON, HIGH PRESSURE WILL MAKE A RETURN TO OUR LOCAL AREA AND STICK AROUND TO START THE WEEK. TEMPERATURES SUNDAY INTO MONDAY WILL BE NEAR AVERAGE, IF NOT A FEW DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE, WITH DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S. THE HIGH WILL MOVE OFFSHORE TUESDAY AS ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM BRINGS A CHANCE FOR ADDITIONAL SHOWERS TO THE AREA TUESDAY NIGHT. ONCE THIS STORM MOVES AWAY, SUNSHINE AND DRIER WEATHER WILL ONCE AGAIN RETURN ON WEDNESDAY. TEMPERATURES MID TO LATE WEEK ARE FORECAST TO RISE TO ABOVE NORMAL LEVELS.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH RAIN ARRIVING. LOWS IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY: EARLY MORNING RAIN SHOWERS THEN AFTERNOON CLEARING. BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE FOLLOWED BY INCREASING CLOUDS AND RAIN SHOWERS BY EVENING. SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S

SUNDAY: MORNING CLOUDS AND ISOLATED SHOWERS, FOLLOWED BY VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED COASTAL SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. GETTING MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!