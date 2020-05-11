Breaks of sun, but still chilly and a bit breezy Monday

Monday: Clouds early with spotty showers possible, especially to the west in the mountains, before skies clear some in the afternoon. Breezy winds expected throughout the day. Winds: WNW 15-20 mph, High: 57 (45-62)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with chilly temperatures expected once again. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 35 (31-39)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with breezy conditions likely to continue. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 59 (53-64), Low: 38 (33-42)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will be in the 60’s and lows will be in the lower to middle 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers expected. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s and lows will be in the 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s and lows will be in the 50’s and 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s and lows will be in the 50’s and 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms expected. Highs will be in the 70’s and lower 80’s and lows will be in the 50’s and 60’s.

After record-setting cold on Saturday, we had a fairly nice day to end the weekend for Mother’s Day. Plenty of sunshine got our temperatures into the 50’s and 60’s which felt good, but we’re still sitting below average for almost mid-May. Today won’t be much different, especially with a clipper system to the north. The cold front of this system is passing through early this morning, so shower chances will be isolated at best and only last into the mid-morning for most of us. Breezy winds will be possible through the day behind this front, but skies should at least clear for areas to the south and east. Mountain locations should still hang on to cloud cover a bit longer, keeping temperatures cooler.

High pressure finally arrives and keeps things beautiful both Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll still be roughly 10-15 below average with temperatures Tuesday thanks to breezy west-northwest winds continuing. Once the high pressure center starts to slide east on Wednesday, temperatures finally jump back up into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

This will be the start of a rather warm trend to end the week, but unfortunately, completely dry weather will be hard to come by. On Thursday, a warm front lifts north bringing isolated showers and even warmer temperatures as we approach 80 degrees. This front will then stall just to our north into the weekend. It’ll be far enough away we should be dry most of Friday and Saturday, but close enough isolated showers and storms aren’t out of the question. Sunday a low pressure center is likely to travel right along this front, leading to more clouds and rain to end the weekend.

Have a great Monday and start to your week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson