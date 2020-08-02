Breaks in the clouds may raise temperatures into the 90’s

It could also lead to a few strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Showers and storms will impact the region overnight into Sunday. Rainfall generally will be around a quarter to a half-inch Saturday into Sunday. An additional chance of rain comes on Sunday afternoon. Be sure to have the rain gear handy or act quickly to move the pool party inside when thunder roars.

The most torrential rains this week will be associated with Isaias Monday and Tuesday. Some locations down by the bay may see 3-5 inches of rainfall with more massive amounts locally. Areas to the west, but east of the Blue Ridge Mountains may see 1-3 inches. However, for us, west of the Blue Ridge will see only around an inch of rainfall from the system. Coastal flooding could occur along the Eastern and Western Shores of the Chesapeake.

The weather pattern will shift with some at or below-average temperatures midweek onward! We are talking about lows in the mid to upper 60’s with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Next weekend, temperatures may trend above the average as it is still summer after all.

Hopefully, we will get out and enjoy the early morning and late-night temperatures with a bit less humidity in the air. There may be a few hit or miss showers, but all in all midweek onwards to the weekend looks better than the much-needed rainfall we see the first part of this week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70’s with winds southeast at 5-10 mph. A few storms may be intense.

Sunday: A few breaks in the clouds help the region rise into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with the chance of a few continuing in the night. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday: Clouds fill back in with showers and storms possible. One or two may be severe. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Heavy rainfall is likely for areas along and near the Chesapeake Bay with a tropical system moving through the region. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Plan for mostly cloudy skies along with scattered shower or storm mainly during the morning. A slight chance of a pop-up during the afternoon or evening hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Continuing clouds, but we see a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: A possible break in the clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. A pop-up thundershower is possible.

Enjoy the first week of August!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen