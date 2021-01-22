Blustery and brisk conditions to kick off the weekend

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy, with a few more clouds and a few snow flurries to the north and west. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 45 (35-50)

Friday night: Partly cloudy, chilly, and still breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 25 (20-29)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, staying breezy and brisk. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 35 (28-38), Low: 21 (15-25)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with more clouds late. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Cloudy with a wintry mix likely. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix around through the morning. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our temperatures have been on quite a roller coaster ride as the week comes to a close. It felt like an early spring afternoon yesterday as highs reached the lower 50’s. Waking up this morning, it really hasn’t cooled down all that much as the weak front to our west hasn’t crossed through yet. It’s still in the 40’s in most locations, but as the front finally swings through it’s likely we fall into the upper 30’s by mid-morning. With plenty of sunshine around this afternoon, we’ll go back to the 40’s again. There will be a few more clouds and maybe even a few flurries to the north and west, otherwise it will be dry and fairly breezy the rest of the day and into tonight as well.

Strong Canadian high pressure will build nearby to our north into the weekend, pushing in colder air and sunshine for Saturday into Sunday. With winds still not letting up too much tomorrow, we’ll have wind chills in the teens and 20’s and air temperatures in the 30’s for a brisk start to the weekend. Not going to be much of a rebound with temperatures Sunday, but winds should lighten up. Clouds will also be returning quickly Sunday night, with the next storm system moving in Monday.

Overall, not much has changed since yesterday in regards to the winter weather potential with Monday’s storm. It does appear the timing of precipitation arrival is starting to solidify though, with the day starting out dry but then conditions will turn messy into the afternoon and evening. The track of the low does appear to stay just south of us, across southern and central Virginia. If this does hold true, this would put us right on the transition line between snow and rain, giving us a good wintry mix of everything, including sleet and freezing rain. So again, as of now this does not look like a big snow event, but certainly a wintry mess either way. We’ll continue to watch how this develops through the weekend. The wintry mix wraps up Tuesday morning, Wednesday will be sunny, and then next Thursday could bring the next system with just snow showers expected.

Have a great Friday and stay warm out there this weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson