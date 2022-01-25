Bitterly cold Wednesday coming up

Good Tuesday! Tonight, our skies will be starry, the breeze will pick up and our temperatures will become bitterly cold. A steady north wind between 10 and 20 mph will result in very cold wind chills overnight. Most of the area will see wind chills bottom out in the single digits above zero, but sub-zero wind chills are expected for the mountains and around -15 F along the Allegheny Front where a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect. The bitter cold will be with us all day Wednesday and into Thursday bringing us daytime highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s Wednesday, with high temperatures on Thursday around freezing. As we head into Friday and the start of the weekend, a potential winter storm threat is in the cards, especially for those along and east of I-95. We still have time to watch the storm unfold, but currently, it appears that some accumulating snow is possible. This is a complex situation that will become clearer over the next few days. The other story will be the winds with this system, as behind the storm, arctic air will once again pay us a visit Sunday and heading into Monday. Later next week, the upper-level weather pattern changes, and a slight warming trend is possible. Stay tuned on all fronts with WDVM’s weather team!

The heavy winter jackets, scarfs, gloves, and hats will be needed over the next 24 hours, starting tonight. Here are your hour-by-hour temperatures for this Tuesday evening. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear skies. Cold! Temperatures range from 15-27 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and very cold. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around freezing.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow developing. Highs in the 30’s.

SATURDAY: Early snow showers then gradual clearing. Highs around 30 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold again! Highs around freezing.

MONDAY: Chilled sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit milder. Highs in the low 40’s.

Have a safe great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner