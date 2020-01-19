Bitterly cold temperatures to come Sunday and Monday

Wind chill on Monday will only rise to a high of 25 degrees!

Bitterly cold winds are in store over the next 24 to 48 hours. With highs only into the 30’s on Monday, it will feel as if temperatures were in the 20’s. Single-digit wind chills are possible overnight Sunday into Monday.

Winds will be gusty on Sunday, up to 30 mph, but pretty breezy on Monday, up to 25 mph. Be sure to bring out the heavy winter’s coat before you decide to go outside. We may shed those coats by Wednesday or Thursday as winds calm and temperatures rise into the 40’s.

We do have a chance of seeing a few furries Sunday and Monday, especially during the overnight and early morning. We are not expecting too much precipitation on Sunday or Monday, but wetter weather looks to be in as we head to the latter half of the workweek. Clouds will begin to build as the temperatures warm up this week. We are calling for Partly cloudy skies on Friday, while Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a chance of a cold rain shower.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Breaking clouds with highs in the 30’s and 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Gusts will be as high as 30 mph.

Sunday night: Partly clear with lows falling into the teens and 20’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The wind chill factor will be in the single digits.

Monday: Cold temperatures and bitter winds on Martin Luther King’s Birthday. Wind chills will be in the 20’s while the high will be in the mid to upper 30’s! Expect partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Less wind with mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Temperatures trying to rise into the upper 30’s and 40’s with sunny skies.

Thursday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s

Saturday: Tracking a chance of a shower with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen