Bitter cold temperatures overnight Saturday

While we will see cold temperatures Sunday morning, at least the winds will be calm.

Nice and sunshine for the weekend, but it will be cool and breezy this Saturday with a few gusts this afternoon up to 25 mph! Clear skies overnight will send temperatures down into the 20s and 30s. Daytime highs Sunday will continue into the middle 50s.

The weather changes late Sunday night into Monday morning with the addition of cloud cover followed by rainfall early Monday. Rain will continue throughout the day. We can expect around a half-inch of rain up to three-quarters. Some who see heavier showers may see over an inch of rainfall.

After Monday’s rains, massive pools of cold air filter bring light snowfall for the high mountains west. Valley temperatures will be in the lower 40s, while the metro will see temperatures rise into the middle and upper 40s. Bitterly cold temperatures come late Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows will drop into the 20s.

A few clouds will meander around Wednesday and Thursday, but our next chance of any precipitable water will not occur until late next week into next weekend. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

Here is a look at our 7-day forecast: