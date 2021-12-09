BIG warmup this weekend

A weak warm front has brought the clouds back to the area and many clouds will stick around overnight. This will help to keep overnight lows a few degrees warmer than last night with them ranging in the upper 20s to the mid-30s. Friday some of the clouds will break up, but we won’t see completely sunny skies as an approaching cold front head in our direction. Under a southerly wind and more moisture moving into the area during the late day and evening hours, some light rain after is expected late afternoon/early evening with daytime highs peaking in the mid-50s. The main weather story will come on Saturday, as a strong cold front will move through the region bringing afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-70s, potentially damaging winds, periods of moderate rain, and t maybe a few thunderstorms. The front should exit our region early on Sunday, but winds will still be moderately high, especially during the first half of Sunday. Also on Sunday, sunshine will be seen and continue in most of next week. Temperatures will be at their coolest Sunday, before rebounding into the 50s.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows to range between 23-35 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, some storms, windy and warm. Highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny; less wind. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and still cool. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great rest of your day!