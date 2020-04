Big time rains approach the area on Thursday

Flood Watch has been issued for most of the area on Thursday, where 1-2″ of rain is possible. Small streams and creeks have the potential of flooding. Stay with the WDVM weather team for the latest. – Scott Sumner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT, THERE IS A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVER THE POTOMAC/ALLEGHENY HIGHLANDS AS A POWERFUL COLD FRONT NEARS. SOUTH WINDS AHEAD OF THE COLD FRONT HAVE USHERED IN MILD TEMPERATURES THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND AS A WARM FRONT CONTINUES TO TRAVEL SLOWLY NORTH, OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO STAY MILD. A POWERFUL STORM TO OUR WEST, WILL TRACK ACROSS THE GREAT LAKES TONIGHT AND PUSH A COLD FRONT THROUGH OUR AREA ON THURSDAY. MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL IMPACT OUR REGION, BRINGING A GOOD SWATH OF 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN AREAWIDE, ALONG WITH SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE BLUE RIDGE AND ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS. THE HEAVIEST RAIN AMOUNTS HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO BRING FLOODING ISSUES ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS, AND AS A RESULT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ISSUED A WIDESPREAD FLOOD WATCH. WHILE THE HEAVY RAIN THREAT SHOULD END BY MIDNIGHT THURSDAY, THERE WILL STILL LIKELY BE FLOODING ONGOING HEADING INTO FRIDAY, ESPECIALLY RIVER FLOODING. WE END THE WEEK UNDER A SHOWERY AND COOL WEATHER DAY, BUT RAIN AMOUNTS SHOULD NOT BE THAT SIGNIFICANT.

ON THE HEELS OF THE WET WEATHER THAT ENDS THE WEEK, HIGH PRESSURES BUILDS INTO OUR REGION THIS WEEKEND, BRINGING IN SOME SLIGHTLY DRIER AIR. TEMPS WILL TREND UPWARDS, WITH UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S ON SATURDAY AND MID TO UPPER 70S ON SUNDAY. ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM HAS A CHANCE TO BRING MORE PRECIPITATION TO OUR DOORSTEP SUNDAY EVENING AND INTO EARLY MONDAY. SINCE THIS SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE FAIRLY PROGRESSIVE, I WOULD LEAN TOWARD A LESSER THREAT FOR FLOODING BUT IT DEPENDS ON HOW MUCH RAIN OUR REGION RECEIVES ON THURSDAY AND THE EXACT TRACK OF THE SUNDAY NIGHT SYSTEM. BEHIND THE WEAK SUNDAY STORM, HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS BACK OVER OUR BACKYARD THROUGH THE MIDDLE PARTS OF NEXT WEEK WITH A SLIGHT COOL DOWN ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY.

Here are some potential rain amounts indicated by our latest forecast model. – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: SHOWERS DEVELOP. LOWS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: HEAVY RAIN, WITH A FEW THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: DRY MORNING WITH RAIN SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY: EARLY SHOWERS WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!