Better chances for storms could help with oppressive heat Tuesday

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with isolated PM showers and storms. A few storms could be on the stronger side. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 95 (88-98), Heat Index: 98-103

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with storms ending after sunset, some patchy fog will be possible where rain falls. Winds: S 3-5 mph, Low: 74 (70-78)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with scattered showers and storms. Some severe storms are possible, with damaging winds the main threat. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 94 (87-97), Low: 75 (71-78)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our wave of oppressive heat continued yesterday, especially for the locations that didn’t even drop out of the 80’s Sunday night into Monday. Highs climbed well into the upper 90’s, even into the triple digits in some spots. Showers and storms remained concentrated to the south, so we didn’t really see any relief from the heat. Today, we’re still going to be very hot, but not enough for more Heat Advisories to be issued. Highs will still climb well into the middle and upper 90’s, but the difference today is that showers and storms will be slightly more likely across the board, helping moderate afternoon temperatures. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side, but nothing too crazy. The best chance of rain remains to the south into Virginia near a stalled boundary, with lower chances as you head north.

This same setup stays in play for Wednesday, but we’ll also have a stronger shortwave and boundary approaching. Combined with another day of high heat and humidity, the ingredients are there for even more storms, a few on the strong to severe side tomorrow afternoon. This isn’t surprising after days of heat, and the main threats from these storms will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. This boundary drops south through the area on Thursday, keeping isolated shower and storm chances around. Ever so slowly we’ll be bumping our temperatures down into the middle and eventually lower 90’s as this boundary passes through.

By far, Friday and Saturday look to be the coolest we can possibly get this week, though it isn’t exactly going to be cool. Highs will still be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under fairly dry conditions, but it’s still an improvement. As the weekend wraps up, this brief respite will end as the high over the Atlantic pushes more heat and humidity our way again into early next week. Storm chances will return as this happens, but it looks like rain chances will stay minimal at best and not start back up until next Monday.

Have a great and hopefully not too sweltering Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson