Better chance of sunshine comes on Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- OVERNIGHT, SHOWERS WILL PICK UP IN INTENSITY, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND EAST OF I-95, AS A STORM MOVES PARALLEL TO THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS. RAIN AMOUNTS WILL VARY, BRINGING AROUND AN INCH TO AN INCH AND A HALF OF RAIN ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA. SOME MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE, BUT IT DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE A WIDESPREAD EVENT. MOST OF SATURDAY WILL BE DRY AS THE STORM RAPIDLY MOVES AWAY FROM THE REGION AND INTO NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND. THE BEST CHANCE FOR ANY RAIN EARLY SATURDAY MORNING WOULD BE ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AS COLDER AIR FALLS IN BEHIND THE STORM; OTHERWISE, THE AREA WILL BE BREEZY/WINDY. WIND GUSTS OF UP TO 30 MPH APPEAR POSSIBLE, WHICH WILL MAKE IT FEEL COOLER THAN THE DAYTIME TEMPERATURES IN THE 40S. SUNDAY, BRIEF HIGH PRESSURE WILL BRING US A DRY DAY. A QUICK MOVING “CLIPPER” SYSTEM OVER THE OHIO RIVER VALLEY WILL MOVE FURTHER EAST AND INTO OUR AREA BY MONDAY AFTERNOON. THIS SYSTEM MAY BRING A FEW SNOW FLURRIES TO NORTHERN VIRGINIA; OTHERWISE, AS IT STANDS NOW, MOSTLY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED MONDAY. ANOTHER AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD IN TUESDAY AND INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING DRY CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA. TEMPERATURES FOR THE EXTENDED WILL REMAIN STEADY IN THE LOW TO MID 40S FOR A HIGH ACROSS LOWER ELEVATIONS WITH SOME OF OUR HIGHER ELEVATIONS REMAINING AT OR BELOW FREEZING FOR MUCH OF THE TIME PERIOD. WE`LL START TO WARM BACK UP TOWARDS THE END OF THE WORK WEEK.

TONIGHT: RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. LOWS RANGE FROM 37-46 DEGREES.