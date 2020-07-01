Best chance for showers and storms to the south and east Wednesday

Wednesday: Patchy fog/mist in the AM gives way to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and storms, mainly to the south and east. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 88 (81-90)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible in areas where rain falls. Winds: N 3-5 mph, Low: 67 (60-71)

Thursday: Sunshine early before some clouds arrive late. Winds: N 8-12 mph, High: 91 (83-94), Low: 69 (63-72)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy with a spot storm possible, but otherwise dry. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

It turns out our spotty shower chance from yesterday decided to hold off until the clock struck midnight. After another warm and dry day, a couple of shower clusters formed and passed through the heart of the viewing area in the early morning hours Wednesday. These were brief and only dropped a touch of rainfall, and some patchy fog and mist will linger early because of this. Partly cloudy skies and warmth return this afternoon, but we’ll have a better chance of a few showers and storms with both the upper low and a weak boundary closer to the area. Data and trends are keeping most of the activity to the far south and eastern extent of the viewing area, so many may remain dry throughout the day, but the chance for rain will be there.

Beyond this, the week ends with a lot of sunshine and heat, as lots of dry air settles in. Afternoon temperatures will jump well into the 90’s, especially on Friday. Thankfully, humidity won’t rise substantially, so oppressive heat isn’t a concern. Heading into the 4th of July, a backdoor cold front drops south toward us. Latest trends continue to keep this boundary just far enough away that showers and storms aren’t looking likely for the holiday. Even still, given the uncertainty, a stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out at this point.

The bulk of rain chances returns to end the holiday weekend and into next week. Atmospheric flow, especially in the upper and mid-levels, will continue to be weak and not progress any sort of major feature through. So, each day from Sunday to Tuesday will see afternoon chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms with the heat of the day. Highs will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with warm overnight lows as well.

Have a great Wednesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson