Below average temperatures Saturday

May see a return to 80's with rain Sunday, however.

Clouds pour in over the weekend, causing cooler than average temperatures Saturday. Most of us will only rise into the mid to upper 70’s. While 80’s stay to the south and west on Saturday, they will return on Sunday.

While Sunday may remain cloudy, it will also come with a chance of showers. A possible thundershower may be possible in the afternoon, but as the cold front passes on Monday, it will make for some pleasant changes in our weather as we head into next week.

The first half of a new work week comes with crisp and comfortable conditions in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s as cold, dry air settles in late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

The humidity will try to work back mid to late week. Temperatures will return to the average for this time of year, Thursday and Friday. Enjoy the first half of this new week coming as another cool fall shot of air seeps in!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a mostly dry day with an isolated sprinkle here or there. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: Continued cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid 80’s.

Monday: Clearing skies with an early morning shower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Planning to see sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: An extra cloud moves in with sprits of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen