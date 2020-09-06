Beautiful Labor Day weather

Plenty of sunshine and dry weather Monday to end the holiday weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We had another beautiful day on Sunday and will continue with partly cloudy skies overnight. Some warmer air in place due to the winds coming from the south at 5-7 mph. Tonight’s temperatures will be warmer than last night with lows near 60 degrees.

Your Labor Day forecast will continue with mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight breeze 7-10 mph with an occasional gust. It will feel a little more humid but nothing like last week. Slightly warmer temperatures with highs near 85 degrees.

Heat and humidity will increase Tuesday with highs in the upper 80’s and we’ll begin to feel muggy. Some clouds mixing in but generally mostly sunny skies. Mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a chance of a possible shower. We’ll continue to have chances of showers or storms for the rest of the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows near 60 degrees. South winds 5-7 mph.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. South wind 7-10 mph with an occasional gust. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a mix of clouds at times. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a shower. Highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers likely with a chance of storms. Highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers or storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of lingering showers. Highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Have a great Labor Day!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro