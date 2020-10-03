Beautiful but chilly weekend on tap

Good Saturday morning, everyone! A chilly start to your Saturday will remain below the average by 5-10 degrees. Cooler than average temperatures will begin a new week with the potential for rain late Sunday into Monday morning. Generally speaking, we will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

Temperatures will rise back to the average Tuesday and go above average Wednesday. A relatively dry cold front passes Wednesday. Rain should stay north of the region and make things cool and breezy Thursday as temperatures fall below normal.

Mostly to partly sunny skies, look to make the majority of this new week and next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be calm.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies turn cloudy late. A shower is possible overnight into Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with morning showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly clear. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rain possible north. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with breezy winds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen