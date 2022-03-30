Overnight, clouds will continue to roll back to the region, with even some showers breaking out late tonight into Thursday morning, as a strong cold front moves in from the west. Current thinking is that two separate bands of rain and storms moves across the area on Thursday. The first will be in the morning, producing some quick-hitting rain and gusty wind, but the main featured line of storms comes with the cold front late day and in the evening hours. The late-day storms will have more instability to work with as afternoon highs get into the 70s and that alone, will be enough to help spark storms that could produce winds more than 50 mph! Currently, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has areas east of I-81 and the Blue Ridge Mountains, right down to the coast, under a Slight Risk of seeing severe storms with any threat likely to continue into Thursday night. There could even be a Wind Advisory issued due to the potentially strong winds and the WDVM weather team will keep you informed when any alerts are issued. In addition to the wind, some hail and even an isolated tornado are possible with this front, but as we approach the midnight hour, the cold front and its storms will clear the area. Behind the front, colder air will move back in, creating a few snow showers across the higher terrain. Friday will be cooler, but seasonable temperature-wise, drier, and breezy. Friday evening the winds will diminish and clear skies will help to drop the low temps back down into the 30s. Wall-to-wall sunshine looks to start our first weekend in April, as the thermometer stays near to slightly below normal with the occasional light breeze.

The Severe Storms Prediction Center has all of the regions to the east of the I-81 corridor under a marginal risk of seeing severe weather on Thursday afternoon and night. What does ‘marginal risk” mean? Here is also a look at a breakdown of what severe weather terminology means when we discuss on-air. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with rain and scattered storms. Some might be severe. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Early sprinkle/shower then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase with nighttime showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Stay safe and have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner