Back to sunny skies, going to get a bit breezy this afternoon

Wednesday: Rapidly clearing skies through the AM, mostly sunny and breezy by the PM. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph, High: 68 (64-71)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, Low: 51 (44-57)

Thursday: Lots of sunshine early, more clouds late with a spot shower possible before sunset. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 70 (65-75), Low: 47 (44-51)

Friday:Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds late. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

The last 12 hours or so have been rather soggy, and it’s certainly been welcome. Light rain started in the middle of the afternoon yesterday and it’s now just starting to wrap up early this morning. Early indications are that most of the viewing area received around an inch of very beneficial rain. Skies are going to clear very quickly this morning, with most of the cloud cover gone by lunchtime. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions this afternoon as high pressure builds to the south. It will be cooler today and into tonight as well, with highs in the 60’s with lows dropping into the 40’s to the west and 50’s to the east.

A cool flow out of the west-northwest is going to continue toward the end of the week, with high pressure mostly keeping things quiet. The one exception to this is going to be a shortwave that arrives late tomorrow into Friday, pushing a reinforcing cold front through. We’ll start with sunny skies on your Thursday, but then clouds make a return late. As far as any rainfall is concerned, it looks like it will hold off until after sunset, but a spotty shower can’t be completely ruled out before then. Overnight into Friday is when some scattered showers will be around, mainly through the eastern half of the viewing area. We’ll clear out and cool down even more as the week ends then, with lows Friday night into Saturday likely into frost territory for the higher elevations.

This chilly trend continues into what’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend. After plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday morning, clouds begin to return near the end of the weekend. A large upper level trough will dig down out of Canada by Monday, setting us up to see a coastal low developing. Just how strong this low is, along with where exactly it develops, is still tough to pin down. Depending on these details, we could see quite a washout Monday, or hardly see any rain at all. Given the uncertainty for now, kept scattered showers in the forecast and we’ll be watching to see how this develops. Either way, by Tuesday, we’ll be back to drier weather.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson