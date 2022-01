Tonight, with the rain and snow well away from the region, one should expect dry but very cold air to be with us. Temperatures this evening will drop down into the teens for most areas and the single digits along the Allegheny Front as an Arctic high system builds in from the north. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally