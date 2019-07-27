Another sunny Sunday in the four-state region

A few extra clouds are possible during the afternoon.

Slightly muggier temperatures are in store over the first part of your workweek as high pressure moves to the east returning us to southwesterly flow. A cold front will arrive in the region Tuesday into Wednesday with a chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday’s showers and a possible storm will be isolated in nature with a slightly better chance for precipitation on Wednesday into Thursday. The frontal boundary looks to stall over our region keeping a chance of rain in our forecast through the end of next week.

Rainfall will generally be around a half of an inch, but a few storms could put down an inch or two. This forecast is ever fluid, so be sure to check back with your local weather forecast.

Highlights for the week will include partly sunny to cloudy skies. Temperatures will try to rise into the 90’s but will fall short of a heatwave as temperatures quickly regulate back into the 80’s after mid-week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s with a few locations remaining into the low 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at five mph.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with only a few locations heading into the mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some making it to 90.

Tuesday: An isolated thundershower is possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms becoming more likely as a front passes. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with only a few locations going into the upper 80’s.

Thursday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a lingering shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Watch for partly sunny skies, but we may see an isolated shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen