Another sunny day, but with a few extra clouds

Clouds will be on the increase over the next 24 to 36 hours as a cold front will arrive in the region for Friday, but Thursday, just expect a lovely mix of sun and clouds. A few rain showers are possible Friday with a chance of a few snow showers off to the west. We may see a flake of snow here in the valley, but the highest mountains to the west will see the highest chance of any accumulating snow.

This weekend looks great with sunny skies, but it will be on the cooler side on Saturday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40’s, but Sunday will be in the 60’s! Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into another week.

It will be pretty sunny on Monday with a high of 65, but clouds will increase as the day progresses, hinting at a few showers to come on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the 50’s and 60’s, but we could see a good bit of rain. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. There will be a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Plan for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Watching for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Looking at mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen