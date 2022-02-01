Another storm heading our way, this time it is primarily rain

Good Tuesday! Tonight, we’ll have clear to mostly clear skies and light winds and that will help to drop our temperatures to the tune of 19 degrees in the mountains to 31 degrees along the I-95 corridor. As high pressure continues to move further away, that will lead to a south wind, helping the thermometer on Wednesday to climb into the 40s. The day will start off partly cloudy, but high and mid-level clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon, and into Wednesday night, light rain showers will cover parts of Western Maryland and the Panhandle of West Virginia, before continuing to move east. A cold front slowly approachING the area Wednesday night through Thursday. will help to keep a south wind in place on Thursday too, and while it will be raining, it will also be relatively mild and in the 50s. A prolonged period of unsettled weather is likely Thursday night into Friday with multiple precipitation types possible, especially across western and north-central Maryland. Overnight Thursday and heading into Friday, the rain looks to change over to freezing rain and eventually some light snow before leaving Friday afternoon. In addition to the potentially hazardous driving conditions, the WDVM weather team will be monitoring the region for flooding. Why? Due to the strong cold front bringing a chance for one-inch rains to the region, plus 40-degree temperatures, areas that have a decent snowpack still in place, could lead to an isolated threat for flooding with the melting of the snow. Even after the storm departs, an additional component to this winter storm is the potential for a rapid freeze as temperatures plummet Friday evening.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Temperatures range from 21-32 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Evening rain. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mixed precipitation. Highs in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Mainly sunny and cold! Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 degrees.

Have a safe great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner