Another shot at storms on Friday, but a dry weekend ahead

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AS STORMS LOOK TO LINGER UNTIL THAT TIME BEFORE QUIETER WEATHER BUILDS IN OVERNIGHT. TEMPERATURES WILL ONCE AGAIN BE MILD WITH LOWS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S TO AROUND 70 IN D.C. HEADING INTO FRIDAY, WE STILL HAVE THE POSSIBILITY OF A MARGINALLY SEVERE THUNDERSTORM AS A FRONT PASSES THROUGH, BUT OUR WEATHER TRULY BEGINS TO IMPROVE BY FRIDAY NIGHT, AS HIGH PRESSURE PUSHES THE FRONT FURTHER EAST. THIS WEEKEND IS FORECAST TO BE DRY, WARM, AND HUMID AND THE MAINLY DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY. TEMPERATURES SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80S TO MIDDLE 90S EACH DAY. BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, RAIN AND STORMS WILL ONCE AGAIN MOVE BACK TO OUR AREA.

There is still a chance for t-storms, with gusty winds being the primary concern, on Friday as a front passes through the area. The good news is that the weather should be clearing by late afternoon and early evening. – Scott Sumner

We may have the storms now, but the weekend should be dry and warm. It looks like a completely different weekend from last. Enjoy! – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: EARLY STORMS, THEN STAYING MILD, HUMID. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. LOWS RANGE FROM 59-70 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED PM STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOWER 90S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HOT & HUMID. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 90S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 90S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME SHOWERS/THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 80S..

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!