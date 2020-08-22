Another scattered shower or two Sunday and Monday

Most of us may remain dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, but hot and humid conditions return.

A few more isolated to scattered thundershowers possible as we head into Sunday and Monday. Highs will rise into the low to mid 90’s. Clouds and rainfall may cause a location to miss its high temperature for the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday are our “mostly dry” days. A pop-up shower here or there is possible, but only a few places will see any rain due to the massive amounts of heat departure from the dewpoint. Some of us will see a slightly better chance as we cool off from the heat of the day.

Heat continues into Thursday, but it is interrupted by tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura on Friday. Highs Friday may only be into the 80’s at best with cloudy skies and a few possible thunderstorms.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: A possible shower before midnight, then a chance of fog where winds calm. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds, if any, will be out of the south at five mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with the slightest chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch for a few clouds with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a possible shower. Highs may reach into the mid to upper 90’s.

Friday: Tropical moisture arrives and gives us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s as highs!

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a leftover shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen