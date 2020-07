Another muggy night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TYPICAL SUMMERTIME WEATHER IS IN THE FORECAST EARLY THIS WEEK, AS HIGH-PRESSURE OFF OUR COAST, PUMPS IN THE DAILY HEAT, HUMIDITY AND SCATTERED STORMS. IN ADDITION TO GUSTY WINDS, AND HAIL WITH ANY STORM, FLASH FLOODING MAY ALSO BE SEEN BEFORE THE STORMS DWINDLE BY SUNSET. FOLLOWING THE STORMS OVERNIGHT, SOME CLOUDS WILL LIKELY LINGER AROUND, WITH LOW TEMPERATURES ONLY INTO THE LOW 70S AND 60S IN THE MOUNTAINS. SOME PATCHY VALLEY FOG IS ALSO POSSIBLE, ONCE AGAIN WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. THE SAME WEATHER PATTERN WILL BE SEEN OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, BUT AS WE HEAD TOWARD THE END OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND, A SLIGHT CHANGE TO THE DAILY PATTERN IS POSSIBLE.

A CHANGE TO THE LATE WEEK PERIOD, STARTS WITH A STORM SYSTEM TO OUR SOUTH MOVING UP THE COAST, BUT BRINGING TO THE AREA MORE SHOWERS AND PERHAPS SOME STEADIER RAIN TO THE REGION. THERE WILL ALSO BE SOME THUNDERSTORMS THAT MOVE NORTH BUT THE TRACK OF THE STORM SYSTEM MAY KEEP NORTHWESTERN AREAS (MAINLY WEST OF I-95) FAIRLY DRY. THE OTHER CHANGE WOULD BE TO SEE SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES, HIGHS IN THE 80S, WITH MORE CLOUDS AROUND. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES; HOWEVER, WOULD STILL BE HIGH AND THE HUMIDITY WOULD BE AS WELL, AS READINGS STAYING IN THE HIGH 60S AND LOWER 70S OVERALL. AT THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER, WE’LL NEED TO WATCH FOR ANY FOCUSED RAIN BANDS THAT COULD BRING FLOODING TO THE REGION. BY SUNDAY, THE STORM IS FORECAST TO BE MOVING AWAY TO THE NORTH AND EAST, BUT A COLD FRONT IS POSSIBLY MOVING INTO THE REGION, WHICH COULD RESULT IN MORE SHOWERS AND STORMS. OVERALL, THE NEXT WEEK LOOKS TO BE RATHER ACTIVE.

TONIGHT: BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS FROM 65-77 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-90S.

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED MOUNTAIN STORMS, OTHERWISE MAINLY DRY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORMS. NOT AS HOT, BUT STILL HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: SCATTERED AFTERNOON STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOWER 90S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!