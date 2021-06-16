Another lovely day on Thursday

Good Wednesday! High pressure will continue to be with us this evening, which will allow many areas to be the coolest this week. Locations near the Blue Ridge Mountains will drop into the 40s, with some upper 30s even possible in the highest of elevations. Outside the Blue Ridge, overnight temperatures will primarily be in the low 50s to near 60 around the I-495 Beltway. Thursday will be beautifully sunny, with below-normal temperatures (in the upper 70s to around 80) and low humidity levels. Friday, under a southerly wind, we’ll see warmer and more humid air working back into the region. It still looks like the day will be dry, however; as clouds will start to stream back and ahead of the next front. Temperatures will be much warmer, with highs in the mid-upper 80s for most. The humidity will also climb throughout the day.

A look at tonight’s forecast, and it sure is a good one especially if you plan on grilling! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Even though it is still thousands of miles away, a potential tropical system may impact our weather by early next week. Stay tuned to WDVM throughout the weekend for the very latest path this system may take. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Saturday, another front will approach the region, and showers and storms will be prevalent and it should be quite warm and humid with highs nearing 90 degrees. This will be accompanied by a mild night as the lows stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. The approaching cold front is likely to stall south of the area on Father’s Day (Sunday), so a mostly dry day, aside from some afternoon thunderstorms across the Allegheny Mountains, should be the rule. Heading into the Monday-Tuesday timeframe, what remains of the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico now, will need to be monitored as it approaches our area. Some degree of heavy rainfall threat will loom if this evolves as shown by the long-range forecast models. By the middle of next week, high pressure builds in with decreasing temperatures, humidity, and rain chances. In summary, the weekend and first half of next week are looking hotter and more unsettled, so stay with WDVM for the very latest.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows range from 50-67 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, spot showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

Have a great rest of the day!