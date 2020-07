Another hot day on Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – ANOTHER WARM AND HUMID NIGHT THIS EVENING WITH CLEAR SKIES. THE HEAT WILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90’S. THE HEAT INDICES WILL BE 95-100 DEGREES. INCREASING CLOUDS AND HUMIDITY ON TUESDAY AS A COLD FRONT MOVES CLOSER TO THE AREA. WE CAN EXPECT SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING. WE MAY STILL HAVE AN ISOLATED SHOWER ON WEDNESDAY BUT TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOW 90’S. DRYER AIR MOVING IN FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH LESS HUMIDITY. EXPECT SOME PARTLY SUNNY SKIES AND HIGH TEMPERATURES CLOSER TO AVERAGE AROUND 90 DEGREES.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND WARM. WINDS WSW 5-7 MPH. LOWS IN THE LOW 70’S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & HOT. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 90’S. HEAT INDICES IN THE UPPER 90’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH LESS HUMIDITY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH NEAR 90 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO