Another hot day before seeing relief from the heat

90's again for Sunday, but 80's for the rest of the week!

Another day of the heat before temperatures retreat into the 80’s for the rest of the week. Sunday brings a chance of some relief during the afternoon and evening as a chance of showers and storms exists. A few storms may become intense with hot and unsettled air about the area. High pressure will weaken on Sunday to allow a front to move about the region on Monday and Tuesday.

A few more storms on Monday have the potential to become severe as the front approaches. Sunday and Monday both include a marginal risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center with heavy rains and winds being the primary threat. In general, expect up to a half-inch of rain. Some will get close to an inch of rain, while only a few places will see over an inch if not two! Be sure to stay weather aware with the WDVM Wx app for your smartphone.

Storms are to tapper off on Tuesday with lesser humidity to come Wednesday. Overall the relief from the temperatures will be the talk of the town as we head over the next 7-days. Trends appear warmer as we head into the week after next, but that is still beyond 7-days out. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Partly clear skies with hot and steamy conditions. Lows will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be at around 3-6 mph out of the west.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies with a chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm may become severe with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph, while heat index values will be up to 110.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or storm. A few more isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Heat index values will be in the mid to top 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: Plan for partly sunny skies about the area Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Thursday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Watch out for slightly warmer conditions with partly sunny skies. Highs will rise into the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Be on the ready for mostly sunny skies. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen