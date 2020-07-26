Another hot and sunny day before relief comes later in the week

A few intense storms on Tuesday before a slight cool down.

More heat is in store as we head into Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s with some locations down I-95 south, seeing up to 100 degrees! The heat will continue into the day Monday before being consumed by humidity Tuesday.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the 80’s and 90’s with a chance of showers and storms. The cold front could bring us relief sending temperatures back down into the upper 80’s closer to normal, but I think we may still be a few strokes above par.

The chance of rain diminishes as we head into mid to late week, allowing the drought to continue for the time being with the potential of spreading into other locations. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Winds will be out west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Warm and humid with lows in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the west at five mph.

Monday: Temperatures heating up into the mid to upper 90’s! Sunshine for the morning, but clouds may build during the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a leftover shower possible with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Fair with partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80’s and 90’s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Saturday: Sunshine with a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen