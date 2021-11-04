Another frosty night ahead

Good Thursday! Once again, the chilly air mass that we saw last night will continue this evening as temperatures will be near or below freezing for many locations. Overnight lows are expected to range from the upper 20s to the middle and upper 40s near the Chesapeake Bay, and as a result, the National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings in Virginia, D.C., and Maryland, while a Frost Advisory has also been issued overnight for Southern Maryland. Friday and through the weekend and even extending into the first half of next week, the weather is looking dry with the thermometer gradually rising. Basically, a warming trend seems likely heading into next week as high pressure builds out of the Tennessee Valley. Our first chance of wet weather in a while is forecast to arrive by the second half of next week, as a cold front approaches the region.

A very quiet stretch of weather is in our future as temperatures slowly moderate to above normal readings by next week.- ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Still cold. Lows to range between 29-49 degrees.

Friday: Sunny and still cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Weekend: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Monday-Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s.

Have a great rest of your day!