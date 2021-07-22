Another dry day coming up to end the week

Good Thursday! Tonight, high pressure inches closer to the region bringing starry skies and light winds, helping the temperatures to drop to comfortable levels. Friday and Saturday will continue to be characterized by a dry northwesterly wind direction and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as high pressure slides by overhead, then offshore on Saturday. By the weekend; however; there will be an uptick in temperatures and the humidity will also make a return. Much of Saturday should remain dry; however, a disturbance will pass overhead later on Saturday, which could in turn lead to a few showers developing. I’m not anticipating very much in terms of coverage, but it is worth mentioning. Sunday and into Monday, we’ll have the best chances of seeing showers and storms as a cold front moves in to help trigger some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We get back to seeing drier weather Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure returns.

Here is a look at your hour by hour forecast. Another nice and dry night ahead. – Scott Sumner

Tonight: Becoming clear. Patchy fog possible. Lows range from 59-75 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered t-storms. Highs in the 90s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 degrees.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!