Another decent day on Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! MAINLY DRY CONDITIONS ARE ANTICIPATED TONIGHT AS A COLD FRONT CONTINUES TO DROP SOUTH AND AWAY FROM THE AREA. TEMPERATURES TONIGHT WILL DROP INTO THE 60S, EXCEPT LOWER 70S IN THE URBAN CENTERS AND NEAR THE WATER. THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT THAT IS SOUTH TONIGHT, WILL THEN TRY TO LIFT NORTH ON TUESDAY AND INTO WEDNESDAY. DUE TO ITS SLOW MOVEMENT, MOST OF THE REGION IS EXPECTED TO STAY DRY AND EVEN WHERE IT DOES RAIN IT SHOULD BE BRIEF. WEDNESDAY, THE LIFTING OF THE FRONT, COUPLED WITH MORE HEATING AND GREATER INSTABILITY, WILL LIKELY RESULT IN AN INCREASE IN AT LEAST MORE WIDELY SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. A FEW COULD BE A LITTLE STRONG BUT SHOULD TAPER OFF DURING THE EVENING WITH THE LOSS OF DAYTIME HEATING.

LATE IN THE WEEK, THE DAYS WILL CONTINUE TO BE WARM AND HUMID, BUT WILL ALSO REVERT BACK TO BEING MAINLY DRY. BY THE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND, A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT WILL ENTER THE FORECAST AREA AND STALL BEFORE DISSIPATING EARLY NEXT WEEK. WITH THE WEAK FRONT OVER THE VICINITY THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, ITS PRESENCE COULD SPARK A FEW ISOLATED T-STORMS, BUT ONCE AGAIN MUCH OF THE REGION WILL BE DRY, HOT AND HUMID WITH DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES NEAR 90 WITH HIGH HUMIDITY.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COMFORTABLE. LOWS FROM 60-76 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MAINLY DRY WITH ISOLATED MOUNTAIN THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WARM, HUMID AND SOME ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!