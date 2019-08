Another day of storms, but coverage was sparse

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! OVERALL THE DAY HAS NOT BEEN AS ACTIVE IN THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE; HOWEVER, THERE HAVE A BEEN A FEW STORMS THAT BECAME SEVERE. IF YOU DID NOT SEE A RAIN CLOUD, THEN YOU SAW A MIX OF SUNSHINE AND PUFFY CUMULUS CLOUDS. TEMPERATURES TODAY HAVE BEEN WARM AND THE THERMOMETER WILL STAY MILD GOING INTO THE EVENING. FORECAST LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO THE LOWER AND MIDDLE 70S NEAR THE BELTWAY.

A BETTER CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL OCCUR ON FRIDAY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. THERE WILL BE A LESSER CHANCE OF STORMS OVER THE WEEKEND, BUT SATURDAY IS FORECAST TO HAVE A GREATER COVERAGE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS, AS SUNDAY WILL HOPEFULLY GIVE US MORE SUNSHINE WITH A STRAY POP-UP MOUNTAIN SHOWER. AS WE HEAD INTO A NEW WORK WEEK, THE FORECAST HAS FLIP-FLOPPED AND NOW ALL LONG RANGE MODELS ARE SHOWING ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS AND STORMS THROUGH MIDWEEK. TEMPERATURES WILL, IN GENERAL, BE ON THE RISE AS WE HEAD INTO THE MIDDLE OF THE WORK WEEK AS HIGHS ONCE AGAIN TRY TO APPROACH 90 DEGREES.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60’S WITH AREAS NEAR THE METRO REMAINING INTO THE 70’S. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE EAST AT 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A BETTER CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70’S AND LOW TO MID 80’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A GOOD CHANCE TO SEE A FEW STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH AN OFF CHANCE OF A POP-UP MOUNTAIN THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S WITH A FEW LOCATIONS GOING INTO THE UPPER 80’S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THE SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S WITH A FEW GOING INTO THE 90’S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!

-METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER