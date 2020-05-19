Another day of clouds, with breezy winds at times

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a spot shower possible, but mostly dry conditions are expected. Winds: E 15-25 mph, High: 66 (62-70)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy with a spot shower possible, but mostly dry conditions are expected. Winds: E 10-15 mph, Low: 49 (45-54)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy with spotty showers possible. Winds: E 10-20 mph, High: 61 (57-65), Low: 45 (40-48)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers early, clearing skies late in the day. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

All in all we had a pretty nice start to the week, if you could look past all of the cloud cover. A few peaks of sunshine made it through Monday afternoon, which did get us into the lower 70’s in some locations. Much like yesterday, we’re waking up to more clouds and temperatures only down into the 50’s and lower 60’s. Every feature from yesterday is pretty much where we left it, though Tropical Storm Arthur has made its turn and is headed back out to sea. Minus its influence, we’ll just be left with the cutoff low to the west and a high well to our northeast. The battle between these two will lead to more cloud cover once again, and breezy easterly winds that will keep temperatures in the 60’s.

The aforementioned high will continue to nudge southwest as the cutoff low meanders that direction as well. So, breezy easterly winds will continue to push cooler air in from the east while also keeping most showers at bay through Wednesday and most of Thursday. Eventually, the overall weather pattern is finally going to kick back into gear and the cutoff low is finally going to start moving east toward the coast. As this happens, showers will become more likely late Thursday, though remain fairly isolated until drier air at the surface is pushed out.

Trends are still pushing for Friday to be the day we finally turn fairly soggy, as whatever rain is left pushes through. With recent dry conditions any rain we get won’t be a problem to handle. Saturday some scattered showers and clouds linger into the morning, but skies will finally be clearing late in the day. This clearing, along with temperatures finally returning to slightly above average as well, will lead to a beautiful end to the holiday weekend, as Sunday and Memorial Day are shaping up nicely.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson