Another cold front moves in by end of work

Good Sunday! A very cool way to end our weekend. Temperatures for our Sunday night will fall into the mid 40’s, with drier conditions. High pressure will begin to build into our area for the start of our workweek. Our Monday will continue to bring us fall-like temperatures. Gusty winds, especially in the afternoon hours, are expected; we can see gusts up to 25 mph to 35 mph. However, temperatures on Monday will stay in our mid 60’s. Heading into the evening hours Monday night, we could experience some frost in higher elevations, with our lows dropping into the lower 40’s. We do warm-up for our Tuesday, with temperatures reaching back up to the lower 70’s. A cold front will begin to move into our area Thursday evening, with a possibility of bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. We could see more seasonal temperatures for Friday and the following weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Dry conditions, partly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, Low: 45

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, gusty winds in the afternoon time between 25 mph to 35 mph, High: 64, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Sunny skies, a little warmer, winds could be gusty at times, High:70, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, High: 74, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, possible evening showers and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 70’s with lows in the lower 50’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the lower 50’s. Slight chance rain can return.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain with highs in the lower 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward