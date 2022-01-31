Another cold and dry night

Good Monday! Tonight, with an easterly wind, more clouds will be in place, and it won’t be as bone-chilling cold as the weekend. Expect lows to fall into the 20s for most areas.

Across the Allegheny Front and Blue Ridge mountains and in eastern Garrett County and far western Allegany County Maryland, low-level moisture could produce one of several issues, whether it is freezing drizzle or freezing fog. Use caution if you have to drive in these areas overnight. Tuesday into Wednesday will also be dry, like Monday afternoon, as high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s under a south wind as the air mass continues to warm. Wednesday, a cold front is expected to approach the region from the west, keeping our skies mostly cloudy, but it should stay dry until the overnight hours. By Wednesday night, light precipitation may develop in the form of snow or freezing rain across the southwest mountains before a quick transition to all rain as warmer air is advected into the area. Thursday, a strong cold front will bring the region a chance for one-inch rain and if that does come to fruition, then places that have a decent snowpack still in place could lead to an isolated threat for flooding, mainly along the Allegheny Front. On the backside of the frontal passage, some places may see some wintry weather. If this does occur, it would be Friday morning into Friday afternoon before clearing. A changeover to snow will all depend on how quickly the cold air builds in behind the front. There remains a lot of uncertainty on the track of the storm and how quickly the cold air moves in behind the front, but it looks like it would occur late Thursday and linger into the first half of Friday. The front will then move away from the region, giving us a clear and cold weekend. Late weekend into early next week we’ll have to watch another storm, but in the meantime enjoy the dry and gradually warming temperatures this week.

It will be another chilly and mainly dry night across the region. The one exception may be the Allegany Mountains where some drizzle and freezing fog may form. -ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Temperatures range from 21-32 degrees.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mixed precipitation. Highs in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Mainly sunny and cold! Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation possible. Highs around 40 degrees.

Meteorologist Scott Sumner