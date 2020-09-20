Another chilly night ahead

Few more days of sunshine and getting warmer by midweek

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Today has been a carbon copy of yesterday with a little less wind. A dominant high pressure to our north has continued to deliver a northerly flow of air which is keeping our temperatures in the mid 60’s. Another cold night ahead with clear skies and calm conditions. We’ll see upper 30’s west of the Blue Ridge and low 40’s elsewhere to the east. We’ll continue this pattern for one more day with sunny skies on Monday and highs near the mid 60’s.

The official first day of Autumn arrives Tuesday with a slight warming trend getting us back into the low 70’s. Temperatures are still well below normal but there will be a shift in wind direction. It will become warmer Wednesday and through the rest of the week. We’ll enjoy highs in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees right into the weekend.

Depending on the track of Tropical Storm Beta, we could see some cloud cover ahead of the system on Thursday but no precipitation expected until the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies and calm. Light NE winds. Lows dropping into the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs near the mid 60’s.

Tuesday: First Day of Fall! Sunny skies continue with warmer temperatures into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Sunny with more of a warm-up! Highs in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. High’s in the upper 70’s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70’s.

Sunday: Mix of clouds with a chance of showers. High’s in the upper 70’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro